Suspected driver in south Denver hit-and-run crash still at-large, Denver police say

DENVER – A driver suspected of a hit-and-run in south Denver remains at-large, Denver police said Monday.

The crash happened on Sept. 2 at approximately 10:04 p.m. at the intersection of W. Evans Ave. and S. Santa Fe Drive, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.

The suspect vehicle, a 2006 silver Audi A4 struck two vehicles and caused serious bodily injury to one of the victim drivers, according to police.

The suspect driver fled the area on foot without stopping or leaving any contact information, as required by law, police said.

If you have any information on this crash, you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.