Suspect wanted for a ‘series of crimes’ in Broomfield and Arapahoe counties arrested, police say

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A suspect wanted for a “series of crimes” in Broomfield and Arapahoe counties wanted by police has been arrested, police said late Tuesday afternoon.

Paris Shannon, 35, was wanted for burglary, motor vehicle theft, stalking, domestic violence, and harassment. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Broomfield County for violation of a protection order, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

