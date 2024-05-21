Watch Now
Suspect wanted for a ‘series of crimes’ in Broomfield and Arapahoe counties arrested, police say

Posted at 3:50 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 18:37:12-04

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A suspect wanted for a “series of crimes” in Broomfield and Arapahoe counties wanted by police has been arrested, police said late Tuesday afternoon.

Paris Shannon, 35, was wanted for burglary, motor vehicle theft, stalking, domestic violence, and harassment. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Broomfield County for violation of a protection order, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

