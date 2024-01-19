Watch Now
Suspect sought in hit-and-run crash left pedestrian with serious injuries in Denver, police say

Posted at 4:58 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 18:58:01-05

DENVER – Police in Denver need your help to find a driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries earlier this year.

The hit-and-run crash happened Jan. 6 at the intersection of 15th and Market streets. Police said a motorist was traveling westbound on 15th when they tried to make a right turn from the wrong position on Market St., causing the vehicle in the next lane to swerve and strike a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk just west of the intersection.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries because of the crash, according to a news release.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white Chevrolet Tahoe with unknown license plates and covered taillights. Police said the vehicle does not have any damage.

The driver fled the scene without stopping or leaving information as required by law.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

