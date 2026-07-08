Suspect sought after break-ins target 20 vehicles at Douglas County hotels

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect connected to a vehicle break-in spree that targeted at least 20 vehicles at hotels last week.

The man also stole a Ford F-150 during the early Friday morning theft spree at hotels in the Inverness and Meridian areas, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect used stolen credit cards at a Denver gas station before abandoning the truck, which has since been recovered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and reference case number 2026-00060461.

