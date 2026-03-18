Suspect sought after Boulder women discover intruder on security footage

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are seeking a burglary suspect after several young women discovered an intruder had entered their home overnight as they slept.

According to Boulder Police, the man attempted to open doors and windows at the home in the 1100 block of Grandview Avenue several times this month before eventually entering at around 2 a.m., when he found a door left partially open.

The women living there slept through the incident and only discovered the entry after they reviewed their security footage the next day, according to police.

Boulder police

Investigators believe the intruder entered the yard from a nearby parking lot.

The suspect is described as a Latino man in his 30s, about 5'8", with dark hair, a mustache, and a goatee.

Police urge anyone who recognizes him to contact Detective Brown or call the department’s tip line at 303-441-1974 regarding case 26‑2177.