Suspect shot and killed by Silverthorne police was attempting to break into several cars, CBI says

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. – A suspect shot and killed by Silverthorne police was attempting to break into several vehicles before he was confronted by officers, Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials said Wednesday.

Connor Hart, 27, was reportedly spotted attempting to break into a car parked in the lot of the of the Summit Place Shopping Center, located on I-70 and Colorado Highway 6, just before 8 p.m. Monday, CBI officials said in a news release.

A patrol officer in the area tried to contact Hart who then fled the scene on foot. As he fled, the CBI claims, Hart tried to carjack multiple vehicles in the area of Colorado Highway 6, north of Stephens Way.

CBI officials said Hart was not successful in his attempts and kept fleeing from police on foot.

The suspect then fired a weapon during a short chase before a Silverthorne police officer fired back in response, striking the suspect.

CBI agents are now reviewing body-worn camera video from the shooting and are conducting a number of interviews as well as canvassing the area to complete their investigation.

The case will be presented to District Attorney Heidi McCollum of the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office once the investigation has been completed.

The officer who shot the man was placed paid administrative leave while the investigation is complete, per department policy.

