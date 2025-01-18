Suspect on the run after man shot to death at Westminster hotel

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a hotel room Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the La Quinta Inn at 345 W. 120th Avenue.

Officers discovered a man’s body in one of the rooms after police were called to the hotel on a report of a shooting.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on scene. His identity has not been released.

Preliminary information indicates the suspect fled on foot after the shooting. Officers searched the area extensively but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police have determined that the suspect and victim knew each other, and it appears to be an isolated incident.