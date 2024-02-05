Suspect in woman’s deadly shooting in east Denver arrested Friday, police say

DENVER — A suspect accused in the deadly shooting of a woman in east Denver was arrested Friday, according to the Denver Police Department.

Charles Dorsey, 39, was arrested within hours of the woman’s fatal shooting, which occurred approximately at 12:29 a.m. outside an apartment building on Xenia St. near the intersection with E. 14th Ave.

The victim – who was only identified as a 29-year-old woman – died later in the hospital.

Police said the shooting is being investigated as domestic-violence related homicide, “as it appears the suspect and victim were known to each other and involved in a relationship,” police said in a news release Friday.

Dorsey is being held at the Denver Jail on investigation of first-degree murder. Final determination of charges will be done by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

