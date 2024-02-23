Suspect in UCCS shooting scheduled to appear in court Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nicholas Jordan, who is accused of shooting two people in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, (UCCS) is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Jordan, 25, was arrested Monday morning, three days after he allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Samuel Knopp and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery in Crestone House, a dormitory in the Alpine Village community on the UCCS campus.

Jordan is from Detroit and was found in a vehicle about three miles west of campus on Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

Knopp and Montgomery were found dead with at least one gunshot wound each by UCCS campus police just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 16.

While Knopp and Jordan were roommates, the motive and what led to the shooting remain unclear, according to police. CSPD noted all three knew each other.

Knopp was a senior studying music and was an “accomplished guitar player,” according to the university.

UCCS also confirmed Jordan was a student enrolled in classes at the time of the shooting.

Jordan first appeared in front of a judge Tuesday. He’s being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, which can carry a life sentence.

Upon the prosecutor's request, he had his bond increased from $1 million to $5 million.

RELATED:

Campus shooting victims identified

Weapons policy on CU campuses a topic for regents within the last year

UCCS allows guns on campus with permits, campus shooting suspect didn’t comply

Two dead after shooting at UCCS, reaction from students and city leaders

Mayor calls for communication changes after UCCS shooting

Following last week’s tragedy where two people died in a shooting on campus, UCCS hosted a healing walk

UCCS students return to class after last week's shooting, what the return looks like