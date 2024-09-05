Suspect in stolen vehicle shoots at Englewood officers; third time in as many weeks, police say

DENVER — A suspect inside a stolen vehicle trying to evade police in Englewood Thursday morning fired at officers during a pursuit, the third time in as many weeks officers have been fired upon, police said in a news release.

Officers with the Englewood Police Department were chasing a stolen vehicle at around 4:21 a.m. Thursday when one of the people inside fired at the pursuing officers, according to the release.

The incident began after officers tried to stop the white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup near S. Broadway and W. Bates Ave. During the pursuit, the vehicle continued through a neighborhood and as they turned onto W. Dartmouth Ave., the suspect fired several shots at the pursuing officers, police said.

“Despite the dangerous circumstances, officers maintained a safe distance while continuing the pursuit. As the suspect passed S. Santa Fe Dr., the suspect again fired shots at officers,” they said.

Police eventually lost sight of the suspect near S. Zuni St. and W. Bates Ave., at which point neighboring police departments were called to assist. The vehicle was last known to be in the area near S. Quebec and E. Yale Ave., according to the release.

“This incident marks the third time in the past three weeks that Englewood officers have been shot at while making traffic stops. Thankfully, no officers were injured during this pursuit and no officers returned fire,” officials said in the release.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.