Suspect in March double homicide in Greeley arrested in Los Angeles

GREELEY, Colo. — The suspect in a March double homicide in Greeley was arrested in Los Angeles, the Greeley Police Department announced Thursday.

Around 8:51 a.m. on March 28, a 911 caller reported several gunshots were fired in an alley behind a home in the 1400 block of 9th Street. The caller also told authorities there was a man down in the alley and another man running away.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive juvenile male in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, Greeley police said. The victim, later identified as 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua, was taken to the hospital and placed on life-support until he died on March 31.

As officers searched the area around the shooting, they found a second shooting victim in the driver's seat of a nearby parked car, according to Greeley police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 46-year-old Corry Lieby.

Following an investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Paul Anthony Delgado, Jr. for two counts of first-degree murder. Delgado fled to California immediately after the shooting, Greeley police said.

Greeley detectives requested help from the U.S. Marshals Service in locating Delgado, but initial arrest attempts were unsuccessful, according to Greeley PD.

Following a recent tip that Delgado was still in California, the U.S. Marshals Service, along with the Los Angeles Police Department, set up surveillance at Delgado's last known address in Santa Monica, Greeley police said. Authorities positively identified him Wednesday and arrested him without incident.

Hours after his arrest, a Greeley detective traveled to Los Angeles to question Delgado in-person, according to Greeley PD.

Delgado is in the Los Angeles County Jail awaiting extradition back to Colorado.