Suspect in Greeley road rage incident that led to several attempted carjackings at-large, police say

GREELEY, Colo. – The suspect in a road rage incident from over the weekend in Greeley who police say also attempted to carjack several vehicles remains at-large, officers with the Greeley Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police were called to the area near Highway 257 and 10th Street shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday on reports of a road rage incident. There, witnesses told police the suspect, who was only identified as a man, intentionally rammed another vehicle on the roadway.

The man then stopped and got out of his vehicle before trying to carjack several other cars that had stopped in the area but was unsuccessful and fled, according to a news release from the Greeley Police Department.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed the suspect had stolen the vehicle he was driving at the time of the road rage incident, and that just prior to this incident, the Loveland Police Department had tried to stop him but fled into Greeley.

The police department is now asking for the public to come forward if they were a potential carjacking victim of the alleged road rage driver, or if they witnessed any portion of this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Riddle at (970) 350-9605.