Suspect in custody following shooting in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY - A man is in custody following a pursuit and shooting involving a sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning in Berthoud.

Just after 2:30 a.m., a Larimer County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near Grand Market Avenue and TPC Parkway. The driver refused to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy performed a PIT maneuver to stop the car on Highway 60, just east of Interstate 25. The driver accelerated toward the deputy, who then fired his gun at the suspect, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy and suspect driver sustained minor injuries. The deputy has since been treated and released from the hospital. The suspect was also taken to a hospital for treatment, then taken into custody, the sheriff's office said. It's not clear if gunfire injured the suspect.

An adult passenger in the suspect vehicle was not injured.

The Eighth Judicial Critical Incident Response Team and the Fort Collins Police Services are investigating the pursuit and shooting.

No other information was released by the sheriff's office or FCPS.