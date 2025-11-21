Suspect in custody after driving into Adams County deputy, causing minor injuries

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County deputy suffered from minor injuries after a suspect drove into him early on Thursday evening, the sheriff's office said.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said at 5:18 p.m. Thursday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at Corona Street and Essex Drive.



While few details are available about what happened next, the sheriff's office reported that a suspect fired multiple rounds in the air, which led to a pursuit. The deputies lost sight of the suspect, but did recover a firearm at an unknown location.

While the deputies were there, the suspect returned to the scene and fired another round. It's not clear if they were firing toward deputies or not.

The suspect, who was driving the car, struck the deputy in the leg. The deputy had minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

This prompted another pursuit, which ended when the suspect crashed into a deputy's vehicle head-on, the sheriff's office said. The suspect was then taken into custody. As of 11 p.m. Thursday, they have not been identified.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses Thursday evening while the scene is processed.

The sheriff's office said it likely will not have any other information out Thursday evening as they continue the investigation, however it noted that they are not searching for any other suspects.