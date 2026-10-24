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Suspect dead after 'critical incident' involving Denver Police Friday night

Denver Shooting Friday Night
Denver7 / KMGH
Denver Shooting Friday Night
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DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — The Denver Police Department says they are investigating a "critical incident" Friday night after a reported shooting.

According to police, officers were responding to a domestic violence situation along 33rd Avenue around 7:39 p.m.

As officers arrived, they said they spoke with the suspect for several minutes before the suspect allegedly began opening fire at them. Multiple more officers arrived at the scene.

The victim in the case allegedly told officers the suspect reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after coming out of the residence in the area.

One officer suffered minor injuries to the hand but is expected to recover. It is unclear if any offi

The investigation remains ongoing, Denver 7 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

If you or anyone you know is in crisis, help is out there; begin by dialing 988.

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