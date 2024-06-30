Watch Now
Suspect arrested after woman shot, killed in Denver

Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 30, 2024

UPDATE | Police arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a woman Saturday.

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in the southeast area of the city Saturday.

Police said a woman was shot and killed in the 800 block of S. Dexter Street around 5 p.m.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No arrests were made, and investigators are working to develop suspect information.

Additional details surrounding the incident were not provided.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.

