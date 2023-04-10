Suspect arrested in deadly downtown Denver assault overnight, police say

DENVER – A man is in custody following a deadly assault in downtown Denver overnight, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection of E. 16th Ave. and Broadway on a report of an assault. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from significant head trauma.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said in a news release Monday.

Investigators would identify the suspect as 28-year-old Christopher Williams. He was later arrested and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Police is working to determine if Williams and the victim knew each other.

No other details about this incident were immediately released.