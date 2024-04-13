Suspect arrested in Boulder hit-and-run crash that seriously injured cyclist

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a cyclist Saturday morning.

Police said the driver of a truck struck a cyclist on Valmont Road between 29th and 30th streets and then took off. The cyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A short time later, police announced that the driver suspected to be involved in the crash had been arrested thanks to witness statements and Flock street cameras.

The male suspect, who has not been identified, is facing multiple charges including reckless driving, vehicular assault, and leaving the scene of an accident, according to police.