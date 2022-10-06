Suspect arrested for allegedly assaulting undercover Fort Collins detective

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting an undercover Fort Collins detective last week, according to the 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team investigating the case.

Quentin Wallace, 35, of Loveland, was arrested Oct. 6 and booked into the Larimer County Jail for second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony.

Police said undercover Fort Collins Police Services detectives in plainclothes were conducting follow-up work related to another case near North Boise Ave. and E. 8th St. in Loveland around 8 p.m. when they were approached by an acquaintance of the suspect in that case.

They said the man confronted them and struck one of the detectives, who suffered serious injuries. The detective – whose identity has not been released – was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators said Thursday they did not find evidence that Wallace knew the detective was law enforcement prior to the assault, which is why the suspect was not charged with assault on a police officer.