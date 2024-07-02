Suspect arrested after man shot to death outside Denver Rescue Mission

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside the Denver Rescue Mission Monday night.

Officers arrested Julian Huggins, 40, at the homeless shelter in the 4600 block of E. 48th Avenue shortly after arriving on scene around 8 p.m.

The male victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police.

Witnesses told police that the Huggins and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation before shots rang out.

Huggins is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.