Suspect arrested after allegedly attacking man outside Nederland Visitor’s Center, deputies say

NEDERLAND, Colo. – A suspect has been arrested after allegedly attacking a man with a weapon in Nederland earlier this month.

Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, a 47-year-old man, reported that another man had physically attacked him in the parking lot of the Nederland Visitor’s Center, located at 45 W. 1st St. in Nederland in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

The victim told deputies that the attacker used an edged weapon to injure him and that the suspect also bit him. The victim – who was not identified by law enforcement – sustained injuries from the assault, according to a news release.

Detectives were later able to identify and obtain a search warrant against the suspect, 20-year-old Elijah Krajicek. During the execution of the warrant, Krajicek was found hiding inside his home and “would not comply to lawful orders to come out,” according to the release, but he was arrested without incident after a short time, deputies said.

Krajicek was charged with second-degree assault, felony menacing, violation of a protection order, and obstruction of a peace officer.

