Suspect accused in double homicide from late December wanted by Denver police

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for your help to find a suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that occurred in late December of last year.

Matthew L. Johnson, 53, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault following a deadly shooting that occurred on W. Colfax Ave. near Xavier and Wolff Streets on Dec. 30 at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Metro Denver Crime Stopper bulletin.

The alert states that police found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds once at the scene of the crime. They were all immediately taken to a hospital for treatment but two died shortly after.

The victims were identified as Jason Lewis, 38, and Brandon Houston, 41. Their cause of death was gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

