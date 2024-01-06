String of break-ins impacting businesses across Denver metro

LITTLETON, Colo. — A string of break-ins at several businesses across the Denver metro area have business owners on edge.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, 6 businesses in a Littleton-area strip mall were hit between Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The businesses are located in the 9700 block of West Coal Mine Avenue and include Arsnick Art Business, Just for Paws, Los Potrancas, Mono Mono Korean Fried Chicken, The Gaykery and Two Raven Soap Company.

Denver7 spoke with Jake Miller, owner of Two Raven Soap, who said no money was taken from his business but he's still left having to pay for the damages left behind.

"I've got insurance, but there's a deductible. And when you don't meet that, everything else is out of pocket, right? So I'll be out about $900 in my slowest month of the year," Miller said. "As a small business owner, that's just another expense that we have to deal with."

The break-ins are also happening in other cities around the metro.

In Centennial, about 20 minutes away from the strip mall in Littleton, RORO Juice was also burglarized on Thursday.

Owner Jenn Schultz said the suspect got away with the cash register, which was later found at another business that was hit in Centennial after hers.

"It's just unfortunate that something like this would happen to us," Schultz said. "I felt violated. I felt unsafe. I was worried for my employee because I wasn't here."

Schultz said she had heard about the break-in at Two Raven Soap before her business was targeted.

"Within a matter of less than 24 hours, our business was violated as well. We were broken into the very next day, around the same time at night," she said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office said their cases are still under investigation and that they will, of course, look into any connection there may be between their crimes and the ones in Centennial.

According to the Jefferson County sheriff's office, the suspect in Littleton was described from the video as being 5’6” to 5’8” tall and average build. The male was possibly wearing a tan/brown colored heavy coat, a black neck/face covering and a red hunting-style hat, blue jeans and tan shoes with a white trim on the bottom of the shoes.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 303-271-0211.