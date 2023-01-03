Stranded motorist’s arm struck on I-70 in Denver hit-and-run crash

DENVER – Police in Denver are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a man fixing his car on the side of Interstate 70, police announced in a news release Monday.

The incident occurred on Dec. 23 in the eastbound lanes of I-70, just east of North Quebec Street.

Police said the victim was parked on the shoulder fixing his car when a passing vehicle, a white diesel pickup with a trailer, struck the victim’s parked car.

The impact of the collision caused the man to fall into the far right lane of the highway, where the pickup struck the victim’s arm.

The driver then took off after the collision, police said. The victim sustained serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 303-913-7867.