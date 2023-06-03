Stolen llama found dead in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A llama was found dead days after he was taken from his home in Larimer County.

Smokey, a 9-year-old llama, lived on West County Road 38E, west of Horsetooth Reservoir, and was stolen Monday night, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the sheriff's office asked for the community's help in locating Smokey.

"Smokey's family misses him - let's bring this fleecy fella home!" the post reads.

In an update, LCSO said Smokey was found dead in the area.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information about the theft to call Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.