Sterling girl, 8, fights off would-be kidnapper in bedroom, police say

STERLING, Colo. — Police in Sterling arrested a man in connection with the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl inside her bedroom earlier this week, the department announced in a press release.

Thomas Gallegos, 56, was arrested Saturday morning and is facing several felony charges, including attempted kidnapping, assault, burglary and child abuse.

Police said Gallegos got inside the victim’s bedroom at a home in the 300 block of Walnut Street early Tuesday morning and allegedly attempted to abduct the 8-year-old girl.

The child was assaulted inside her bedroom and fought with the suspect, who fled before the police arrived, according to the Sterling Police Department.

Investigators with the department had a significant amount of digital, forensic and physical evidence to work with, which ultimately led to Gallegos’ arrest a few days later, police said in the release.

Police said no other suspects are associated with this crime and there is no continued threat to the community.

No other details surrounding the alleged attempted kidnapping were provided in the press release.