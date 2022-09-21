South Carolina homicide suspect arrested in Denver

DENVER — A South Carolina homicide suspect was arrested in Denver Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

William Loyd Todd Cagle, 48, and his girlfriend, Terry Ann Chermak, were reported missing from Laurens County, South Carolina, earlier this month. The couple had not been seen since Sept. 9, according to Laurens County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, deputies searched Cagle's property and discovered a body. The next day, the U.S. Marshals Service in South Carolina alerted the U.S. Marshal Service in Colorado that Cagle was in a hotel in the downtown Denver area.

The U.S. Marshals, along with investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dept. of Homeland Security's Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Denver County Sheriff's Office and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, set up surveillance at the hotel. Law enforcement spotted Cagle walking back to the hotel, approached him on the sidewalk and arrested him without incident just outside the building, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Cagle was arrested for murder and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. He was taken to the Denver Downtown Detention Center and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

“This arrest highlights the effectiveness of multiple agencies working together for a common goal to be able to swiftly take violent and dangerous criminals off the streets,” said David Weaver, U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado.

The Laurens County Coroner's Office is working to confirm the identity of the deceased person.