‘Snakebit Bandit’ wanted for five bank robberies in Denver

DENVER — The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing five banks in Denver.

Dubbed the “Snakebit Bandit” because he wears a cap with a snake on it, he is wanted for the robbery of the following banks:

March 9 at approximately 4:42 p.m., Bank of the West, 2050 S. Downing St., Denver

Feb. 16 at approximately 4:36 p.m., First Citizen’s Bank, 3611 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Feb. 10 at approximately 4:27 p.m., Bank of the West, 2 Steele St., Denver

Feb. 2 at approximately 12:00 p.m., Huntington Bank, 2084 S. Broadway, Denver

Jan. 14 at approximately 1:00 p.m., US Bank, 3100 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver

In each of the robberies, police said the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, and produced a threatening note demanding money. The amount of cash he has robbed has not been disclosed.

The suspect is described as a 5’7” tall, 150-pound white male with a thin build.

In addition to the snake cap with the words, “Don’t Tread on Me” printed on it, he’s also been known to wear a hat with the Colorado flag on the front and a sweatshirt hoodie with the words, “Fugitive Recovery Agent.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.