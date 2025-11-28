Silverthorne man found dead in Tobago and suspect in custody, police report

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Homicide detectives in Trinidad and Tobago are investigating the suspected murder of an American man after reportedly going out to try to purchase marijuana.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Christopher Brown, a builder from Silverthorne, Colorado, according to a local police report.

Police were told that Brown had dinner and drinks with friends on Wednesday night in Castara — a small fishing village on the island of Tobago. He then left his friends, telling them he was going to buy marijuana, the police report said.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. local time, officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service responded to a report that Brown was found unresponsive in the area, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he was stabbed, as they said there were several wounds about his body, and a metal object was found protruding from his back. Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the killing.

“I can confirm that a suspect is currently in custody,” Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro told The Associated Press on Thursday afternoon.