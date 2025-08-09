Significant damage reported after Safeway Centennial office break-in

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said forced his way into a Safeway corporate office building in Centennial Saturday morning and caused significant damage.

The sheriff’s office said the man broke into the building, 6900 S. Yosemite Street, around 9:30 a.m.

Once inside, the suspect turned on the water and intentionally flooded parts of the building, causing damage, the sheriff’s office said.

There’s no word if anything inside the building was stolen.

The suspect took off before deputies, responding to the alarm, arrived on the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, with a thin build, balding, wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans, and flip flops.

He was last seen walking away from the west side of the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-795-4711.