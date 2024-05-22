Watch Now
Shoplifting suspects ram Wheat Ridge police car, other vehicles in King Soopers parking lot

Posted at 2:34 PM, May 22, 2024
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police in Wheat Ridge arrested one suspect and are searching for a second shoplifting suspect after an incident in a King Soopers parking lot that injured a bystander Wednesday.

Police said two shoplifting suspects — a man and a woman — were fleeing in a vehicle from a King Soopers when the suspects rammed the patrol vehicle of a responding Wheat Ridge officer and two other cars in the parking lot before taking off.

It happened around noon at the King Soopers located at 3400 Youngfield Street.

No officers were hurt, but one civilian sustained injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The female suspect was taken into custody after officers caught up with the fleeing suspects near W. 42nd Avenue and Youngfield Street. The male suspect took off on foot toward the Clear Creek Trailhead, the department said in a social media post.

The male suspect remains on the run, but officers are currently searching the area. The female suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

No other details were provided at this time.

