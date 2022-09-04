Shoplifter runs over Lakewood Walgreens employee, police say

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are looking for a suspected shoplifter who they said seriously injured a Walgreens employee after intentionally running them over.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Saturday outside a Walgreens located at 10140 West Colfax Ave.

Police said the man shoplifted from the store, left the building and got into a truck. He then intentionally ran over the employee who was standing outside the store, according to police.

After the incident, the suspect took off from the area in what appeared to be a gray pickup truck.

Lakewood police

The condition of the employee is not known.

Walgreens provided the following statement:

"Our thoughts are with our team member and their family. We are cooperating with law enforcement and defer to them for any additional information."

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.