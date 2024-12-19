Shooting reported at Big O Tires on W. 52nd Ave. in Arvada, police investigating

ARVADA, Colo. — One person has been injured following a shooting at the Big O Tires in Arvada Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officers with the Arvada Police Department were investigating the shooting at the tire shop location at 7425 W. 52nd Ave. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Denver7

While police said they know who shot the victim, no description was immediately available, though officers said they were attempting to locate them.

This is a developing breaking news story which will be updated once we learn more.