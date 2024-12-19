Shooting reported at Big O Tires on W. 52nd Ave. in Arvada, police investigating

ARVADA, Colo. — One person has been injured following a shooting at the Big O Tires in Arvada Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Officers with the Arvada Police Department were investigating the shooting at the tire shop location at 7425 W. 52nd Ave. The victim was taken to the hospital.
While police said they know who shot the victim, no description was immediately available, though officers said they were attempting to locate them.
This is a developing breaking news story which will be updated once we learn more.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
App designed after Marshall Fire aims to save animals in emergency situations
Newly appointed Aurora City Council member Amsalu Kassaw shares his priorities
Trading Rudolph for rope: Santa rappels down Children's Hospital Colorado to spread holiday cheer
Denver7's Danielle Kreutter shares more from interview with DA-elect of new 23rd Judicial District
'We're not goofing around anymore': DA-elect to take tough-on-crime approach in new 23rd Judicial District
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.