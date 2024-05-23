Watch Now
Shooting involving police early Thursday afternoon leads to large police presence in southwest Aurora

Posted at 12:58 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 15:16:36-04

AURORA, Colo. — A large police presence in southwest Aurora early Thursday afternoon was in response to a shooting involving an officer, a spokesperson confirmed with Denver7.

The shooting was reported sometime before 12:30 p.m. on S. Ironton St. near the intersection with E. Alameda Ave.

Police said one person had been taken to a hospital, though it was not clear if the person who was injured was a suspect or a bystander in the shooting. No officers were hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

