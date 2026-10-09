Shooting investigation underway along Stout Street, two people hospitalized

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night along Stout Street.

According to police, two people were taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

No details about what led up to the shooting have been released at the time of this article's publication.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Stout St. Two victims located and transported to a hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation is ongoing and officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver https://t.co/FGDmaOwW7O — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 9, 2026

The investigation is ongoing, and this article will be updated if police share more information about the suspect once it is available.