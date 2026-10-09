Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
CrimeCrime

Actions

Shooting investigation underway along Stout Street, two people hospitalized

Stout Street Shooting
KMGH
Denver Crime Scene Unit Van at the scene of a shooting along Stout Street. October 8, 2026.
Stout Street Shooting
Posted
and last updated

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night along Stout Street.

According to police, two people were taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

No details about what led up to the shooting have been released at the time of this article's publication.

The investigation is ongoing, and this article will be updated if police share more information about the suspect once it is available.

ask lisa.png

Denver7 | Weather

What do you want to know about Colorado weather? Ask Lisa Hidalgo