Shooting in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch turns deadly; homicide investigation now underway

DENVER — A late night shooting in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood has turned deadly, and a homicide investigation is now underway.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of Robins Drive and Cathay Street sometime before 10:40 p.m. Sunday, according to Denver police.

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The victim — later identified as a woman by police — was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead by Monday morning.

In an update, police said her death was now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913- 7867 or online here.