Sheriff: Texas man threatened to 'shoot up' Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park after being denied rides

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old Texas man Tuesday after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park when he was told he could not ride certain attractions.

Lonnie Hubbard, 54, of Quitman, Texas, was booked into the Garfield County Jail on misdemeanor charges including menacing, harassment and disorderly conduct.

According to the sheriff's office, Hubbard became upset Monday evening after park staff informed him that he could not safely ride some attractions.

No specific reason was given for why the suspect was denied access to certain rides on safety grounds.

After he was turned away, witnesses said he became verbally aggressive and allegedly made several separate statements that he was going to get a gun and “shoot up the park,” the sheriff’s office said.

Although he received a refund, authorities said his behavior continued before he left, prompting park staff to contact the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the park and launched an investigation. The suspect was later located Tuesday morning and taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said it takes all threats of violence seriously and thanked park staff for their assistance in the investigation.

