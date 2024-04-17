Watch Now
Shelter-in-place issued in northwest Aurora as police attempt to arrest wanted suspect

The shelter-in-place affects residents in the area of E. 14th Ave. and N. Clinton streets
Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 15:07:08-04

AURORA, Colo. — A shelter-in-place was issued early Wednesday afternoon in northwest Aurora as police tried to arrest a wanted suspect.

A Code Red Alert was sent just before 12:30 p.m. for residents in the area of E. 14th Ave. and N. Clinton St., alerting them to shelter-in-place “due to the apprehension of a wanted party.”

A police department spokesperson told Denver7 officers were serving an arrest warrant in the area, and that the shelter-in-place was placed as a precaution. SWAT officers were also responding to the neighborhood, the spokesperson said.

Police would not say what suspect was wanted for.

A Reserve 911 call went out to residents telling them to stay indoors while police apprehended the party.

