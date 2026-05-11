Shelter‑in‑place issued as police hunt Commerce City shooting suspects who injured woman, 86

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are actively looking for the shooting suspects who injured an 86-year-old woman on Monday.

Police have issued a shelter-in-place order for residents near E. 60th Avenue and Monaco Street as they search for the suspects.

Police said the victim is an innocent bystander who was in a car at the intersection when shots were fired.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is not known.

Police have yet to release details about the suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned