Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
CrimeCrime

Actions

Several roads closed in Adams County as law enforcement responds to shooting involving deputies

Several roads closed in Adams County as law enforcement responds to shooting involving deputies.jpeg
Denver7
Several roads closed in Adams County as law enforcement responds to shooting involving deputies.jpeg
top-stories.mp4
Posted

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies in Adams County have shut down roads near 96th Avenue and Interstate 76 as deputies respond to a shooting involving one of their own Monday morning.

Denver7 is working to get additional details about the shooting, which was first reported by the sheriff’s office at around 9:15 a.m.

top-stories.mp4

The following roads are currently closed:

  • 96th Avenue at Brighton Road
  • Westbound I-76 off-ramp to 96th Avenue
  • 96th Avenue east of I-76 at the roundabout
  • I-76 Frontage Road between 104th Avenue and 88th Avenue

Deputies ask anyone in the vicinity to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

ask lisa.png

Denver7 | Weather

What do you want to know about Colorado weather? Ask Lisa Hidalgo