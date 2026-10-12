Several roads closed in Adams County as law enforcement responds to shooting involving deputies

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies in Adams County have shut down roads near 96th Avenue and Interstate 76 as deputies respond to a shooting involving one of their own Monday morning.

Denver7 is working to get additional details about the shooting, which was first reported by the sheriff’s office at around 9:15 a.m.

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The following roads are currently closed:



96th Avenue at Brighton Road

Westbound I-76 off-ramp to 96th Avenue

96th Avenue east of I-76 at the roundabout

I-76 Frontage Road between 104th Avenue and 88th Avenue

Deputies ask anyone in the vicinity to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.