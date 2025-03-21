Serious crash at Colorado and E. 9th sends driver to the hospital; Colorado shut down in both directions

DENVER — A serious crash involving two vehicles has shut down a stretch of Colorado Blvd. in east Denver and sent one driver to the hospital, police said Friday.

Denver police reported the crash at Colorado Blvd. and E. 9th Ave. shortly before 4 p.m. Friday. Few details about the crash were immediately available, but officers did say the crash resulted in serious injuries that sent one of the drivers to the hospital.

Colorado Blvd. was shut down in both directions between 9th and 11th Avenues.

It’s not clear when the roads will reopen.