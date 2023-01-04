Second trial to start in Westminster road rage shooting that left 13-year-old boy dead

DENVER — More than a year after a mistrial was declared in the 2018 deadly road rage shooting in Westminster, the suspect, Jeremy Webster, will be back in an Adams County courtroom to stand trial for a second time.

Webster’s second trial in the June 14, 2018, shooting death of a 13-year-old boy gets underway Friday. He is charged with 22 counts, including first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and committing a violent crime causing death.

The first trial commenced on July 7, 2021, but the judge declared a mistrial after a “necessary and indispensable witness for the prosecution” was unable to travel to Colorado from out of state for deliberations.

Police said Webster shot Meghan Bigelow and her two sons at a Westminster office park in a road rage incident that started about a mile away from where it ended. Webster allegedly followed Bigelow to the office park and then shot the three when they got out of their vehicle.

Vaughn Bigelow, 13, died in the shooting. A third son of Bigelow’s was not injured. After Webster allegedly shot the three, he turned toward another man who was in his truck nearby with his daughter and shot the man as well.

Webster allegedly got angry that Bigelow had cut him off while trying to merge out of the way of an emergency vehicle and followed her and her sons to the office park where the shooting occurred.

He fled after the shooting and was captured near Castle Rock while on his way to Colorado Springs.

A search warrant obtained by Denver7 showed that Webster confessed to the shooting and claimed to have mental health issues, though that has not been independently confirmed.

An Adams County judge entered a not-guilty plea on Webster's behalf during a 2019 court appearance.