Search for missing Manitou Springs woman now considered a criminal investigation

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Law enforcement has released new details in the search for Margaret Woolsey, 57, of Manitou Springs, who disappeared last August but wasn’t reported missing until September.

Four months later, investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Manitou Springs Police Department are still searching for Woolsey. Investigators are now calling it a criminal investigation.

Investigators say Woolsey was last seen in the area between Bradley Road and Wageman Drive.

“She was a very kind person, very loving,” said Woolsey’s sister, April Rossetti. “If somebody needed something, she would work harder.”

Rossetti said her sister struggled with substance use and mental health in the past, but was doing well before she disappeared.

“My brother provided a place for her to stay,” said Rossetti. “She was living with us in Woodland Park and doing really well.”

Her family says one detail immediately stood out: Woolsey loved her dogs.

“She treated her dogs like they were human,” she said.

This detail is key for investigators, as leaving her dogs was out of character for her.

Detective Amanda Strider said leaving her dogs was a red flag.

“We are now considering this a criminal investigation because of foul play,” said Strider.

Strider said interviews with those who knew Woolsey highlighted the same concern.

“Everyone I’ve interviewed at this point has said she would never leave her dogs,” said Strider. “The dog was her life.”

Investigators are urging the public to come forward with any information, no matter how minor, that could help advance the case.

“Anything ranging from text messages, phone calls, or if you think you saw Margaret at a gas station or grocery store,” said Strider.

Rossetti hopes the renewed attention will lead to answers.

“She’s somebody’s sister, cousin, aunt,” she said. “We love her. We want the best for her.”

Investigators stress they are still actively receiving tips and encourage anyone with information, regardless of how small, to immediately contact the Manitou Springs Police Department at (719)685-2542.

