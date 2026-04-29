RTD's $6-a-pound problem: How record copper prices have emboldened thieves

DENVER — Copper thieves hit RTD’s G Line three times in a week, ripping out wire in the early‑morning hours and triggering hours‑long service disruptions as soaring copper prices fuel a surge in thefts across the transit system.

On Wednesday, the agency said it was investigating three copper thefts along the commuter rail line that connects Union Station to Wheat Ridge. The most recent theft took place early Thursday morning, north of Clear Creek-Federal Station.

Thieves struck again on April 23 and April 21, targeting the same line. They ripped more than 14 feet of copper wire from important infrastructure, leaving some crossing arms to remain down.

All three incidents occurred in the early morning hours and caused service disruptions lasting hours.

Denver Copper wire thefts continue to hit RTD after latest service line disruption Sophia Villalba

"RTD faces varying costs for labor and material replacement to restore service. While individual thefts range from several hundred to several thousand dollars in material, the total operational impact of today’s incident, where an estimated 14 feet of copper wire was removed, is still being calculated,” RTD Public Communications Senior Specialist Tara Broghammer told Denver7 last week.

RTD said its theft problem is only growing.

In 2024, 47 thefts were reported, followed by 31 last year. There have been at least nine thefts so far this year.

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One reason it appears more of these types of thefts are increasing is that the price of copper is near a record high on global markets, at around $6 per pound.

“The demand for copper has created a market for thieves to target critical infrastructure around the world. In the U.S. and Canada, multiple transit agencies have also recently reported an increase in copper wire thefts, resulting in service disruptions,” Broghammer said last week.

However, the Utah Transportation Authority, which operates in the Salt Lake City area, has a rail system similar to the Denver metro’s but is experiencing much less theft, the agency told Denver7.

UTA said it investigates and prevents copper theft by analyzing crime patterns, conducting targeted surveillance, and coordinating closely with metal recyclers.

The agency said it also uses motion-activated trail cameras and real-time alerts to quickly capture suspects and vehicles.

UTA told Denver7 that its partnerships with recycling businesses have led to multiple arrests and charges.

With 120 miles of track, RTD is implementing deterrents, including embedding copper wire, installing wooden covers, and greasing wires, to reduce theft.

RTD said it has installed an extensive network of cameras across its service area, and its video investigations team reviews footage to help identify suspects and vehicles involved in copper theft.

Since 2024, RTD police have also established their own detective bureau, enabling law enforcement to investigate and prosecute copper wire thefts, among other crimes.

“Detectives are able to investigate these crimes across the entire service area spanning eight counties and 40 municipalities, whereas a local partner agency may not have the resources available to see the investigations through,” Broghammer said last week.

The transit district said its police force has also engaged resellers of copper wire to be on the lookout for resale and to contact the agency.

Transit Police urge the public to review footage and promptly contact authorities if they recognize the two suspects involved in last week’s theft.

RTD also warns that trespassing on tracks is dangerous and can lead to electrocution or being struck by a train.