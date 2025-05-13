Roxborough teacher arrested on two counts of sexual assault on a child, Douglas County deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies in Douglas County are searching for additional victims after a Roxborough teacher was arrested this week on two counts of sexual abuse on a child.

David Feil, 49, of Littleton, was arrested Monday and booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility where he is being held on a no-bond hold.

Feil is accused of sexually assaulting students while working as a teacher at Roxborough Intermediate School. He was hired by the Douglas County School District in 2014, officials said in a news release.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information regarding this case or who believes they or someone they know might also be a victim of Feil to contact Detective Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net.

The investigation is active and ongoing.