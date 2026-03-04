Romance scam victim gets $200K back after Westminster police investigation

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster police announced Tuesday that investigators recovered $200,000 stolen from a victim of a romance scam.

Investigators traced the suspect’s activity to Nigeria and Qatar after the victim reached out to Westminster police a couple of months ago.

The Westminster resident told police that they were a victim of a romance scam and had lost a large sum of money.

During the investigation, police said detectives discovered a bank account containing a substantial portion of the victim’s funds that had been frozen by a financial institution.

Police said investigators secured a seizure warrant with help from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and recovered $200,000 for the victim.

Police say this outcome was rare and stressed that the best protection is to recognize suspicious situations early and verify before sending money.

In 2023, the Federal Trade Commission received over 64,000 romance scams reports that translated into $1.14 billion in reported losses.