Robbery suspect arrested following 2-hour standoff in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A robbery suspect was arrested following a two-hour standoff in Greeley Friday.

Around 1:26 p.m., Greeley police officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of 29th Street for a report of a robbery.

Police said a 26-year-old man was in the parking lot near the Home Depot trying to sell electronic equipment. He was contacted by a man who agreed to purchase some of the equipment.

At some point, the suspect pulled out a handgun and told the victim he was being robbed, according to Greeley police.

The suspect was later identified as 45-year-old Paul Domoracki.

Officers responded to Domoracki's home in the 800 block of 35th Avenue. They surrounded the home and used a loudspeaker to tell Domoracki to come out, Greeley police said.

Domoracki refused, and negotiators were called out to the scene. After two hours of negotiations, he surrendered and was taken into custody without injury, according to police.

Domoracki was taken to the Weld County Jail on charges of robbery and theft.