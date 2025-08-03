Road-rage shooting suspects toss weapons into pond amid pursuit in Jefferson County: Sheriff

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered weapons tossed into a pond by road rage shooting suspects involved in a high-speed pursuit Saturday morning.

The two suspects — identified as Pierre Morris, 38, and Shakeyah Jackson, 29 — were arrested following a pursuit that began after the two allegedly fired a handgun at a motorist while traveling on U.S. 6 near Tunnel 1.

No injuries were reported.

The chase went from U.S. 6 and Highway 93 and into a Golden neighborhood and caused damage to a sheriff’s vehicle after deputies attempted to box the suspect in, the sheriff’s office said.

The pursuit came to an end at an apartment complex, where the sheriff’s office said the suspects, who were on foot, threw several items into a pond before attempting to drive away again.

The sheriff’s office, along with divers from West Metro Fire Rescue, recovered multiple handguns, rifles, and ammunition from the pond, according to a news release.

Morris and Jackson were booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center and face several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, felony eluding, habitual offender, and bond violations.