Reward for information on arson at Longmont pregnancy, sexual health facility increased to $25,000

LONGMONT, Colo. — The reward for information on an arson at a Longmont center that educates residents on sexual health and pregnancies has increased to $25,000.

The arson at Life Choices, located at 20 Mountain View Avenue in Longmont, occurred on June 25, 2022. The building sustained damage from the fire and smoke and was also vandalized – a criminal act that carries a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, according to a news release from the FBI.

The increase in the reward for information – which has been done three previous times – is part of nationwide effort by the FBI to identify the suspects responsible for a series of attacks and threats targeting reproductive health service facilities across the country.

“The cases represent arsons at reproductive health care facilities across the country between March 2022 and July 2022 with similar fact patterns,” a spokesperson for the FBI said in a news release Thursday. “The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance now because law enforcement has not been able to collect sufficient evidence to identify and arrest the responsible parties; we need the public’s assistance to develop additional investigative leads.”

Life Choices is currently open at an undisclosed location.

Anybody with other information on this case is asked to call 303-774-3700 and reference Longmont Police Report #22-5219.