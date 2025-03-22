Pueblo woman, accused by her of children of driving erratically, arrested for child abuse

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo woman accused by her own children of driving erratically while on their way to school Thursday morning, was arrested on child abuse charges by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Chelsea Valenzuela, 36, was arrested after staff at Pueblo County District 70 elementary school notified the school resource officer that a student had reported that their mother was driving recklessly as she drove the child and two siblings to school Thursday morning, according to a news release.

The child said his mother, who reportedly had been drinking the night before and again that morning, had veered off the road twice and was driving into oncoming traffic, scaring the child and their siblings, the release states.

The school resource officer further investigated the claims and discovered that one of the children had visible injuries, which were reportedly inflicted by the mother before she took them to school Thursday morning. The child was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said.

A follow-up investigation led deputies to Valenzuela, who was arrested for one count of child abuse and three counts of child abuse – knowingly and recklessly. She was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

The three children have been placed in custody of the Department of Human Services.

Deputies said this marks the fourth arrest made by Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies for child abuse in two weeks. All four were a result of staff at District 70 schools notifying the sheriff’s office of the suspected abuse.

“Again, I commend the work of the District 70 school staff and our School Resource Officers for

their work on these very difficult cases, which appear to be all too common as of late,” said Pueblo

County Sheriff David J. Lucero.

Deputies ask that anyone who notices potential child abuse contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (719) 583-6250; Pueblo Police (719) 553-2502; Pueblo 24-Hour Reporting Line (719) 583-6901 or the Colorado Abuse Reporting Line 1-844-264-5437.